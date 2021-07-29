POLITICS ON OAG

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









Reason for delay revealed

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Public Service Commission has endorsed the only applicant, David Dennis, for the Auditor General post recently.

However, the Ministry of Public Service is still to formalize Dennis’ appointment, and no reasons were given for the delay.

Island Sun received reports from well placed sources that Dennis’ delay to get appointed may relate to his links with Solomon Islands Democratic Party.

SIPD is led by wing leader, Mathew Wale, who is the leader of the Opposition Group.

Chairman of PSC Milner Tozaka said he is not sure of the delay of the appointment because the selected candidate was already forwarded to the Public Service.

Tozaka said PSC can only deliberate on the issue if Public Service gets back to the Commission.

Currently, there is no Auditor General to sign off on audit reports on all financial statements of public sector entities at the moment after Peter Lokay’s contract ended in March this year.

Deputy Auditor General, Rachel McKechnie of New Zealand earlier said work is ongoing to appoint a new Auditor General.

She said auditing on financial statements are still on-going, however there is no Auditor General to provide a final opinion on their reports.

According to Section 108 (2) of the National Constitution, the Auditor-General shall be appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Public Service Commission.

Dennis is a private consultant and currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI).

He previously held positions:

Managing Director Special Projects -ANZ Solomon Islands (2017) Chief Executive Officer ANZ Timor Leste (2014-2017) Chief Executive Officer ANZ Cook Islands (2009-2014 Chief Operating Officer ANZ Solomon Islands (2007-2009) ▪Head of Retail ANZ Solomon Islands (2005-2007) ▪Country Manager QBE Insurance (Int’l) – Solomon Islands Branch (2002 -2004)

One of the aims of the Auditor General is to produce reliable and persuasive reports on the performance of public sector activities that aim to generate significant improvements in public sector administration.

The primary output of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) is audit reports – to the National Parliament, the nine Provincial Assemblies, the Honiara City Council and the various Boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Statutory Authorities (SAs).

The Office also produces Special Audit Reports which are provided to the requesting government agencies when it is believed that the topic is of importance for the general governance of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) or in the public interest.

In addition, the OAG also undertakes efficiency audits of government programs or operations (known as Performance Audits) which are also reported to the National Parliament.