Police to provide court update on summons for defendants

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

The Police Prosecutor in carriage of the case against defendants charged in connection with an incident that occurred in the Longgu area in March 2023 has been requested to provide the court with an update on the status of summons issued to the defendants.

Yesterday, John Saugaro who appeared on behalf of the Police Prosecutions, did not have any update regarding the summons.

Saugaro explained that Prosecutor Moffat Tei was in carriage of the case and had not provided any updates on whether summons had been issued to the defendants.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Magistrate adjourned the case to March 11, and urged Mr. Tei to provide the court with the necessary information concerning the summons.

This case involves three individuals: Donald Beka, Junior Vao, and Daniel Osoa and they are facing charges related to property damage.

During a court circuit in Marau last year, the case was mentioned, but the defendants failed to appear. As a result of their non-appearance their case was transferred to the Central Magistrate Court for the issuance of summons.