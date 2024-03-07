Police remind voters ‘no illegal gathering’

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force has issued a warning to the public, particularly voters, urging them to avoid engaging in illegal gatherings.

RSIPF said all registered voters should reject any attempts by candidates or their representatives to sway their votes through promises of goods or other rewards.

Police are urging citizens to promptly report any instances where candidates attempt to bribe them for their votes.

The public is reminded of the importance of reporting anti-social behavior and criminal activities to the police. Cooperation with Police is crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of the Solomon Islands community.

RSIPF also pledged their support to electoral officials and have committed to responding appropriately to any breaches of electoral laws, as well as reports of voter intimidation and threats to ballot security.

Therefore, Police are calling on all Solomon Islanders to take responsibility for ensuring that the 2024 National General Elections are conducted in a safe and peaceful manner.