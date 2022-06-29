Police praise business body for support

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

ROYAL Solomon Islands Police has acknowledged the Solomon Islands Chinese Business Council (SCBC) for its close cooperation.

This after SCBC donated bags of rice and two frames depicting the Chinese and RSIPF close collaboration and cooperation at the Rove headquarters yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support Ian Vaevaso acknowledged the gesture provided to the RSIPF.

“We very much appreciated the support of Chinese businesses.

“We know you have done this quiet a number of times in supporting RSIPF and so thank you for the support again,” Vaevaso said.

He said RSIPF will continue to support you and community, in terms of business family.

“We will ensure support is given to you in terms of law and order because you are very important people in community in terms of broadening the economy of the country.

“It is one area of focus for RSIPF, we want to invest more in supporting business people to ensure that the nation is growing,” he added.

Vaevaso said they will continue to work together for the good of this nation.

Chairman of SCBC, Antonio Lee said the donation is to support RSIPF in its operation.

Lee said it is a start in the Council’s effort to build closer cooperation with the RSIPF.

Last week, SCBC also donated bags of rice to the Honiara City Central Police station.

China Police Liaison Team to Solomon Islands Commissioner, Zhang Guangbao and Deputy Commissioner Zhao Biao thanked the Solomon Islands Chinese Business Council for the donation to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

Zhao Bao thanked them for their concern and support to the cooperation between Solomon Islands and Chinese police, and for their understanding and condolences with the police of Solomon Islands.

He believed that with the joint efforts of the police of the two countries, a good living environment would be provided for the overseas Chinese officers in the agency to live and work in peace and contentment.

Zhao Bao also hoped that the overseas Chinese would strictly abide by local laws and regulations, actively cooperate with the police of the agency to carry out various work and create a beautiful, harmonious, a safe island country.