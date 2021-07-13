Police confirm arson related arrests

Advertise with Islandsun

POLICE in Western Province have arrested 72 people including six females in relation to an arson incident on 7 July 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says:

“There are three dwelling houses burnt down and other three permanent houses were looted and completely destroyed.

“Police have responded to the arson incident, stabilized the situation and rushed casualties to Munda hospital for further treatment.

“One of them sustained serious wound and currently admitted at the Helena Goldie Hospital.

“Families were left homeless, with no food and shelter.

“A group of men burnt some of their valuable properties.

“It is alleged that the motive behind the arson incident is an ongoing tension between Christian Fellowship Church (CFC) members who split in to group A and B.

“Police managed to control and calm the tense situation.

“Community chiefs were reached to assist police on the matter and during the meeting the community allow the police to carry out their duties that led to successful arrest.”

Investigation into this matter continues and I appeal to anyone with information regarding this arson to come forward and assist police.

“You can contact Gizo police on phone 60999 or Munda police on phone 62189 or police free toll line on phone 999.”