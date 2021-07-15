PNG imposes tough travel restrictions

Advertise with Islandsun

PAPUA New Guinea High Commissioner to Solomon Islands Moses Kaul has announced that the level of Covid19 restrictions enforced by his Government has been elevated recently by the State of Emergency Controller David Manning.

Kaul stated that all who wish to travel to Papua New Guinea must be granted approval as to the current established 17,340 cases of COVID19 and the presence of Delta variant in the Pacific region has given rise to this action.

“And the fact that Papua New Guinea is classified by WHO as a High-Risk Country in the Pacific,” he added in a statement.

It has been directed that no person is permitted to enter Papua New Guinea unless they have been fully vaccinated and must be approved by the Controller in writing.

The controller may exempt a person or organization from the direction, but such exemption must be in writing and reference this direction.

This new direction has superseded the measures under the National Pandemic Act 2020, measures 2, international trade measure.

“Any individuals or organisation that fails to adhere to this direction shall deemed to have committed an offence under the National Pandemic Act, 2020.

“This direction comes into effect on the 2nd July 2021 shall continue in force until varied or revoke by the Controller,” he added.

“Any person who enters Papua New Guinea will be required to be tested for COVID19 during the 21days Quarantine period.

“The conduct of these COVID19 tests will be at the individual expenses and at the approval Quarantine facility.”

High Commissioner Kaul said that in Compliance with these directives all inbound travel documents must be made available to the PNG High Commission in Honiara for Verification 14 days prior to departure.

Travel Document Requirements are as follows;

1. Completely filled in Air Passenger Travel Form. (APTF)

2. COVID19 test results, certificates/ and must be fully vaccinated.

3. I ternary _Return tickets

4. Valid Passport

5. Bio_ data page of Passport/Colour

6. Confirmed Accommodation Quarantines details.