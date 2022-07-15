PM congratulates new MSG chair

Advertise with Islandsun

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has congratulated Vanuatu Prime Minister, Bob Loughman, the new Chair of the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

Speaking during the official handover of the mantle from the care taker Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape to Bob Loughman during a special meeting of the sub regional bloc in Suva, Fiji, Prime Minister Sogavare congratulated Vanuatu for assuming the MSG leadership.

“The MSG leadership is being passed from one capable hand to another capable hand.”

Sogavare assured PM Loughman of Solomon Islands’ support and confidence during the tenure of his appointment.

Sogavare also acknowledge the outgoing chair, Marape for his outstanding leadership during one of the sub region’s darkest chapters in history.

“Thank you PNG for holding the fort especially in the past few years, our dark days. With COVID 19 and other challenges, it was not easy but you were exceptional. Thank you,” he stated.

“Additionally, I would like to convey my utmost congratulations to the newly appointed Director General Mr Leonard Louma, OBE of the MSG Secretariat, first under the merit-based process.”

The Prime Minister encourages MSG to remain united.

“Our future should be planned and pursued together,” he adds.

Recognising and acknowledging the MSG founding fathers’ leadership and examples, PM Sogavare reminded the sub region to be an inspiration of unity to the wider pacific and the world.

“When we are scattered, we are weak,” Sogavare reiterated.

The Prime Minister added that it is important that MSG continues to play a central role in pulling the wider pacific together.

He calls on all MSG members to uphold the MSG ideals. – Source: OPMC media

Bob Loughman, the new MSG chair is the MP for Tanna and the 12th Prime Minister of Vanuatu.