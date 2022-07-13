Plan to re-establish U.S embassy in Honiara still on track

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Suva, Fiji

United States of America’s Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, Monica Medina says a proposed plan to re-establish the U.S.A embassy in Honiara is on track.

She says the reopening of U.S embassy in Honiara is definite and progress has been made to achieve the plan.

“They still planning to open it. Nothing has changed from that,” Medina says.

Early yesterday morning Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris mentioned two new countries that will host U.S embassies in the region and this includes Kiribati and Tonga.

She never mentioned Solomon Islands as one of countries that the U.S is planning to set foot on the ground by way of establishing their embassy in Honiara.

However, it was confirmed by Medina that Solomon Islands will still host the U.S embassy when formalities are done.

In February this year, the United States announced they will reopen its embassy in Honiara.

The move was believed to be an effort to bounce back on China’s influence in Solomon Islands as well as other Pacific Island nations.