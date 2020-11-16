PAC enquiry on HCC scheduled

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Public Accounts Committee is scheduled to hold public inquiry into the Honiara City Council audit report and 2019 budget outcomes after Parliament meeting on November 19.

Chairman of PAC, Douglas Ete confirmed this after the Committee’s meeting in Parliament yesterday.

Ete said the Committee agree to schedule the dates for the inquiry and passed it on Monday.

He said the Auditor General Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, Honiara City Council will be among stakeholders that will appear before PAC to testify on the audit report.

Furthermore, Ete said 2020 budget outcomes is still be completed and will need to through the process before reaching the PAC.

The Auditor-General received a request from the Minister of Home Affairs to do an urgent spot check on the Council finances and dealings on 18th June 2020.

This is due to media allegations on the Council administration mismanagement.

An audit pursuant to s.108 (3) of the Constitution, s.35 (1) of the Public Finance and Audit Act Cap 120 was conducted on the Council accounts and records on specific matters of concern.

In the meantime, the Government is likely to move a motion next Thursday to pass a resolution to spend month a quarter of 2019 budget from January to April 2021.

This is because the 2020 budget proper is not ready to table this sitting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will also table a motion to extend the State of Public Emergency for the next four months when it ends on November 25.

