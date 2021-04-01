One Link case in court today

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE court will today hear updates on the case against One Link Director Gerard Tauohu on whether or not prosecution have obtained outstanding statements and have sorted out charges.

The case was adjourned from the last occasion to allow prosecution time to get further statements from the property owners as well as for prosecution to sort out the charges.

Prosecution had told court that they were intending to amend charges against Tauohu.

Mr Tauohu is currently faced with 38 counts of false pretence under the penal code, and one count of unlicensed financial institution under the Financial Institutions Act 1998.

Tauohu was arrested by police after receiving complaints from One Link mentors and customers who had not received their payments from the director as promised.

Allegation said that Tauohu obtained more than $400,000 from six mentors between December 2019 and February 2020 and failed to pay them their promised interests.

He then allegedly escaped to Malaita and was arrested after police received complaints from the scheme’s mentors and customers who had invested in the scheme last year but are yet to receive their payments.

One link Pacifica customers had allegedly invested a total of $56,440, 4575 in the scheme but police had only managed to recover $336,891.20.

Jonathan Auga of the Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown while Ronald Dive represents the accused.