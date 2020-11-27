Olympics blessing bestowed

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

THE founding father that brought Solomon Islands to be recognized as an International Olympic Committee (IOC), Christian Suaga has handed down his Olympic legacy through a form of gifts to the current National Olympic of Solomon Islands (NOCSI) President Mr. Martin Rara.

Mr. Rara received the gift on NOCSI behalf during a launch to officially recognize Olympians in the country’s ninth Olympiad participation.

“Former Presidents and Secretaries since then SINOC and now NOCSI and the hard-working Executive Boards that continue to serve within, I thank you all for your great effort in keeping Solomon Islands afloat until now,” says Mr. Rara

“I can recall the hard times that face the organizations in the past but this ship continues to set sail under the auspices of various captains that continue to guide the ship during these fierce storms.

An emotional Mr. Suaga when presenting the medals briefly says that it’s an honor serving the national through the sporting administration and by presenting the medal signifies the blessings for both athletes and federation to carry on the hopes in preparation for the 2023 Pacific Games here.

The medals receive were from the following Games and events.

1. Signature of the IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch – SISNOC inauguration to IOC.

2. First Olympic Games Chef De Mission Medal for the 1984 Olympic Games in Soul Korea

3. Gold Medal from the 1984 Olympic Games – Sample

The historic event was made possible through the efforts put forward by the Solomon Islands Athletes Commission.

“The initiative comes about during one of my official trips to IOC home in Lausanne, Switzerland. We were invited to visit the Olympic Museum and by seeing what they displayed it prompts me to create the idea for this initiative,” SIAC Chairman Francis Manioru said.

And then, the rest is history for the country as a whole.

Meanwhile, 20 Olympians were recognized and inducted into the Hall of Fame.

