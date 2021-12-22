November Consumer Price Index falls 0.1 percent

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



The country’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.1 percent to 107.4 in November 2021.

The latest report was released by the National Statistics Office on Tuesday 21st December 2021.

Government Statistician Douglas Kimi said, through the year, compared to the same month in 2020, the National CPI rose 1.9 percent.

He said the most significant changes by major expenditure groups from the previous month include:

 Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: (-0.2%),

 Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics: (-0.2%)

 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels: (-0.9%)

 Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance: (+0.3%)

 Transport: (+0.9%)

Kimi said the Solomon Islands inflation rate for the month of November 2021 calculated on a 3-months moving average basis was +2.0%.

“The corresponding inflation rates for imported items was +2.4%, while other (domestic) items inflation rate was +1.7%.

“The Solomon Islands underlying rates of inflation based on a 3-months moving average was observed between +0.1% and +0.8% for November 2021.”

At the provincial township level, the headline inflation rates for the respective towns calculated on a 3-months moving average basis were: Honiara: (+2.2%); Auki: (+1.3%); Gizo: (+8.5%); and Noro: (-2.8%).

Further information can be sourced from the latest report, statistical bulletin 20/21 from the NSO.

—SINSO