North Malaita roadblocks removed: Kili

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

IT’S been a week since the reconciliation on the Sasafa incident last Wednesday and the situation is calming down.

Roadblocks which were once erected in parts of North Malaita have been removed and public of the northern region are accessing the road after three weeks of blockade.

PPC Malaita, superintendent Lesley Kili thanks the relatives and families of the deceased especially those who were involved in the road blocks for understanding.

He told SunAuki yesterday that after the reconciliation last week, an internal issue came-up between the victim’s relatives, but was solved.

Kili said since then the roadblocks were removed and privately owned public transports resumed transport service along the north road

He said now travelling public from Lau and Mbaelelea particularly Baegu where the incident happened are accessing the road to Auki.