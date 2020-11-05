“No police protest”

Advertise with Islandsun

Commissioner Mangau says officers will continue duties while authorities work hard to pay outstanding allowances next week

BY JENNIFER KUAPA

POLICE Commissioner has guaranteed that his officers will not stage a sit-in protest against government’s failure to pay outstanding allowances.

He made the assurance following reports that police officers working frontline duties were threatening to stage a sit-in protest because government has not paid them several allowances including ones connected to covid-19 duties.

Commissioner Mostyn Mangau adds that responsible authorities are working hard to ensure these allowances are paid next week.

This he says comes from an understanding reached between the Office of the Prime Minister, Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services after discussions was held between them to address the problem.

Mangau explains that the Finance ministry has been facing difficulties in processing allowances for the huge number of police officers involved in covid-19 operations across the country, which include assisting other government agencies.

Meanwhile, he thanks his officers who are affected by the unpaid allowance problem for their patience and allowing authorities to deal with it.

“I thank the police officers who committed themselves to work on frontline duties here in Honiara as well as in the western border for the good work they are doing in protecting our border at the Western part of our country and for our officers here in Honiara for continue dedicating themselves in supporting our government in fighting covid-19.

“It is important to note that the Government’s Covid-19 Oversight Committee, the specially tasked committee in spending a lot of time in ensuring our officers are adequately remunerated,” Mangau said.

He said police officers are mandated to provide law and order in the country and also is one of the essential services, therefore police officers will always make sure that the security of this country is maintained and also with these coivd-19 operations police are supporting other government agencies to fight covid in the country.

“I want to reassure the frontline officers that Government has assured us that the issue of unpaid allowance has been given priority and the outstanding allowances will be paid in the coming week.”

Mangau also explained that police officers are paid in two different allowances for those support officers they are paid $500 fortnightly, whilst officers who are deployed to the Border are paid $150 per day and those that looking after the quarantine sites are paid according to the camp managements of $400 per day.

