No entry for non-citizens: Government

Advertise with Islandsun

NON-CITIZENS of Solomon Islands will not be permitted to enter the country as of March 22, 2020.

This is according to the latest joint travel advisory issued by the Solomon Islands Government on March 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands citizens and residents who travelled through any country reporting cases of COVID-19 (Wuhan Coronavirus) will be permitted to enter but will undergo mandatory strict quarantine for 14 days.

The Solomon Islands Government is taking every necessary and proactive measure to deal with the potential entry and/or spread of the COVID- 19.

The Government continues to encourage all its citizens to work together with the government and to cooperate with the measures being imposed, for purposes of ensuring public safety by preventing the infection and spread of COVID-19 virus.

The Government will continue to implement necessary measures so that public health and wellbeing is maintained during the response and emergency phases of this both global and national threat.

The Government is also implementing price control measures for basic goods and essential services. All necessary measures and actions necessary to prevent and control the infection and spread of COVID-19 while also maintaining economic and social stability.

Relevant government agencies will continue to keep the public informed on developments and updates on a daily basis to avoid confusion and counter misinformation.

The Government calls on all citizens and residents to stand united and work together for the common good of this nation and its people so we can overcome the threat and prevent spread of COVID-19.

–OPMC PRESS

134 Shares













