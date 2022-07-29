New work attendance system to enhance public service.

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE successful implementation of the Electronic Attendance Management System (EAMS) at the Ministry of Public Services will pave the way in rolling the system to other Government Ministries.

This is according to the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Services (MPS) Nego Sisiolo.

“The successful implementation of this Electronic Attendance Management System in the Ministry of Public Service will pave the way in rolling this system to other ministries,” Sisiolo said.

He said this system is also part of the Solomon Islands Public Service commitment to its broader goal of achieving and sustaining a productive, healthy, efficient and high performing public service.

Sisiolo said with this new system, staff will automatically sign in with their thumb or ID cards and this would automatically record them in the system.

“This will certainly save cost and efficiently manage time wastage with in the Public Services.

He said the Ministry of Public Service through its research team had found out that the implementation of the current Attendance Management Policy to some extent is not very effective.