New vehicle for Road Transport Board

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

The Road Transport Board (RTB) has a new vehicle to help them in their awareness programmes.

Deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure development Manasseh Maelanga handed over the brand new hilux to the RTB chair, MID PS Steven Maesiola yesterday.

Mr Maesiola said the vehicle will assist the Board in doing awareness to the suburbs regarding the road rules.

He said the Road Transport Act (RTA) is an act of Parliament established in 2009 and in 2019 the RTB established.

He said the Board implements the functions of the 2009 RTA.

He said the Board will look after the road rules and putting up of road signs to improve the traffic jam experienced in Honiara today.

He said they will go to the communities to do awareness on illegal humps, illegal parking and so on.

Maesiola said they will start the awareness as soon as possible.

“The Board consists of representatives from the Police, Government, SICCI, Taxi association, Bus association and the PS MID as the Chair,” Maesiola said.

He said they are also looking at how best to address traffic flow and one of the Board’s intentions is to return the Mataniko river bank so that they can use that area for bus bay, because in the future HCC bus-bay and the Market bus-bay will be closed.

“We are slowly getting momentum, as we cannot just see things happening overnight as we depend on funds and resources to do the job,” Maesiola said.

Therefore, he urged the public to cooperate with them once they implement their plans in order to improve traffic problem in Honiara.