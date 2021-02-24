New health bill on the way

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Government is looking forward to tabling the Public Health Emergency Bill in parliament so it can commence before State of Public Emergency ends.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare echoed this Monday.

“It is the intention of my government to table the Public Health Emergency Bill in Parliament so that it can be commenced before the expiry of the State of Public Emergency on 24th March 2021,” Sogavare said.

He said this week’s Consultations for remaining provinces will continue to be followed by consultations with colleagues from the Office of the Opposition and Independent Groups after which the Bill will be finalized for submission to Parliament.

Sogavare said consultation on the new Public Health Emergency Bill is progressing well.

“The Bills Taskforce team met with churches represented by the Solomon Islands Christian Association (SICA) and Solomon Islands Full Gospel Association (SIFGA) last week.

“Our churches are important partners of the government in the fight against COVID-19 and in the broader socio-economic and spiritual development of the country,” he said.