New govt scholarship brings more confusion

CONTINUING students at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) have received Solomon Islands Government scholarship to pursue a new programme.

A female student, who wished not to be name revealed to the media yesterday after she received a scholarship this semester to start her programme in Bachelor of nursing.

She is currently doing her final year of Bachelor in Teaching.

“I applied to the government to support me in my final year in Teaching.

“However, to my surprise, the award letter I receive informs me to first year in nursing,” she said.

The female student said other continuing students at SINU have also received similar award.

“I have informed the Director of National Training Unit, Curtis Kalu but she urged students to follow the awards letter.

“This is surprising to us because we stated all our information in the information forms so that NTU can be well aware of the programmes we are pursuing,” she said.

Therefore, the student alleged whether it is a deliberate move by NTU to issue wrong scholarships to students.

She said students cannot change course because they are already into their second, third or final year in their career programme.

Island Sun has sent an email to Ministry of Education and Human Resources permanent secretary, Dr Franco Rhodi and Director of SITESA, Curtis Kalu on Sunday, but have not received any response until last night.