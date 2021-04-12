New equipment for South Malaita road works

A new eight-ton dump truck and other road work materials have been successfully delivered to the constituency recently.

The Small Malaita Constituency Office this week issued a statement that much needed equipment and materials required for its road infrastructure project had been successfully delivered recently.

The statement said the consignment which consists of a new eight ton dump truck, fuel, culverts, gravels and other hardware materials for the road construction were transported on a chartered boat on Tuesday 30th March 2021.

The new truck for road construction on South Malaita

The Small Malaita Constituency Office said the new dump truck and materials are funded under the PRC funding from last year.

The SMC Office said that the inclusion of the new dump truck will boost road works as it has a large capacity in terms of its tonnage. They said that with the arrival of the new truck the current fleet of various road machineries now stands at 9 machines.

The statement added that the development of road network is vital as it provides linkage between the surrounding communities to the Afio Township.

“The road infrastructure project is the first priority under the Small Malaita Constituency Infrastructure Development Programme which we have been working on in the last Six years”, the CDO said.

He said road construction work is underway at the moment and is expected to reach Rorongo by the end of April 2021.

