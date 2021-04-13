New covid-19 case

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

Solomon Islands has recorded a new case of covid-19.

The overall number of covid-19 cases so far is now at 20.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his nationwide address this yesterday, announced this.

“Fellow citizen I am duty bound to informed you all that we have diagnose one new positive case of Covid-19.”

“He is a 56-year-old male that arrived from the flight from PNG on Friday 9th of April.

“This individual fulfilled our pre-departure Covid-19 requirements, he tested negative for covid-19 four times in the 21 days prior to travel, his re-assessment form did not raise any issues.

“As required by our testing policy, we test every person that arrived from a high-risk country on arrival.

“This is how we picked up this individual, he is now in isolation and does not pose any risk to the public.

“This new diagnosis has taken the total registered number of covid-19 cases in Solomon Islands to 20, to put the number of positive cases into context.

“We have repatriated and brought into the country more than three thousand five hundred people since we started allowing people to enter the country,” said Sogavare.

Sogavare said that in that time, they have picked 20 cases that slipped trough the pre-departure screening only to be picked up in the border quarantine stations.

“This shows that our systems is working and is a testimony to the hard work by our over site committee and front liners.”