NEW AIRBUS SOON

Solomon Airlines and government negotiating for another A320

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Airlines is on path to securing a second airbus, with the support of the national government.

Solomon Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gus Kraus made the announcement yesterday during a media conference saying that the move is now in its negotiating phase.

He adds that they have received some good indication to go ahead with the plan.

The aircraft model A320 is an ex-Jetstar airbus just under 10 years old and is one of the recent models of aircraft in the aviation industry.

Mr Kraus said the lease is similar to what the airline is paying for the current airbus and would reduce down-time for maintenance because its newer and better in terms of performance and maintenance.

“I have made mention to the Chairman and the management team it will signal to the Pacific airlines that we mean business because we have a new model airplane.

“It’s under 10 years old and that’s a newest airplane we’ve ever want.

“I mean the Twin Otter is 40 to 50 years old. Dash-8 is 38 to 40 years old, the first airbus we’ve had was 25 to 30 years old, the second airbus is 18 to 20 years old.

“So, this one is under 10 years old, hopefully that relates to less down-time for maintenance because its newer and should be better in terms of performance and maintenance.

“But I think we shouldn’t speak too quickly, wait for the government to guarantee first and then wait for the financial institutions to go through our paper works then we will see.

“But we are now already in the phase of trying to negotiate the lease it’s a good sign we got some indication.

“That is partly why the government has agreed to support second airbus. There is more work out there.

“It’s about tapping into it and making sure that any long term plans we have is stable and brings a return of our investment. Otherwise, the government would say don’t go there.

“But at the moment the government is confident and we’ve indicated to them that the confidence in the economy gives us the confidence to actually make those ball rolls. So, it is important to us all that we continue to play our part and develop the country’s economy through the aviation process.

“Well, the lease is almost similar to what we are paying now. But our plan is to charter to additional work of air Vanuatu for some seasonal work charter. On top of that it has the potential to extend to Port Moresby, potential to do other work to Kiribati, so there’s plenty of work.

“And in longer term we would like to discuss to Tonga and Samoa whether they are interested because these two countries do not have an airline. So, there is potential. Plans are plans and it’s about activating it and making sure that it gets us returns of our investments,” Kraus said.