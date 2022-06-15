New agreement to be signed

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

A NEW agreement will be signed soon between WorldFish and Malaita Provincial Fisheries Office (MPFO), and the Malaita Provincial Government.

MPFO said the new agreement will replace the one they signed with Worldfish five years ago.

Worldfish is an international, non-profit research organization that strives to strengthen livelihoods and enhance food and nutrition security by improving fisheries and aquaculture.

“The agreement is to strengthen working relationship between the stakeholders on fisheries programs and activities in the province,” MPFO said.

It said fishery programs under the current MOU have been beneficial to all parties.

The programs include Community Based Resource Management (CBRM), Fishing Aggregate Devices (FAD) and Tilapia farming.

Communities across the province benefitted from these programs in the last five years.

“One of the areas the MOU is looking at is to ensure there is a sustainable use or management of marine resources,” MPFO said.

According to MPFO, several fishery activities have been done within the past five years under the MOU despite the challenges.