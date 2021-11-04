Nepotism a drawback to local voices

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

Solomon Islands has entered an alliance with Small Island States to voice concern over the effects of climate change at the COP26 meeting.

Head of Solomon Islands Delegation to COP26, Channel Iroi said the approach will make it easier for Solomon Islands to be heard at the international level.

He said Solomon Islands continues to face challenges when it comes to voicing its concerns as bigger countries always put their voice at the top while suppressing small island states who are more vulnerable to climate change.

“Solomon Islands is a Least Developed Country (LDC) and a Small Island Developing State that is highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, voicing our issues and key positions through negotiation groups such as the LDC group and Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) is vital,” he said.

Iroi said Solomon Islands already submitted its revised nationally determined contributions (NDC) Agreement on the “Common Time Frame” for elaboration at the COP26 meeting.

He said Solomon Islands position is to have a “5 plus 5” time frame.

“Every five years, countries must communicate two consecutive NDCs at the same time – one is an update, and the other is a new NDC for the period starting in five years’ time,” Iroi explained.