Bigger countries fail Paris Agreement

BY BEN BILUA

THE Paris Agreement is one of the important frameworks to mitigate effects of climate change through ambitions to reduce global emission.

The agreement also establishes an avenue for financial assistance to most vulnerable countries who are incapable of helping themselves due to poor financial capacity.

Solomon Islands is one of the vulnerable countries who has very limited financial capacity to fight against climate change.

In an interview with Island Sun Gizo, Deputy Secretary (Technical) of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology, Chanel Iroi, said decision on Long Term Finance (LTF) must be reached at the COP26 meeting.

He said endorsement of the LTF will not only provide financial leverage to struggling small island states but also honor the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage which was one of the resolutions of Paris Agreement.

Iroi said Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on the effect of climate change in the coming years reemphasized the need for world leaders to endorse and roll out the LTF to vulnerable countries.

He said ground work on Loss and Damages must continue at the same time global leaders must make the right choice to reduce emissions so as facilitating financial resources towards mitigation and adaptation programs.

Iroi said priority areas for slow onset events and non-economic losses on the international stage while incorporate “limits to adaptation” in National Adaptation Plans and other GCF proposals is important.

Island Sun understands that IPCC is a piece of information that would save the world if world leaders listen and take the report’s recommendation seriously.

According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, evidence of climate change danger is irrefutable and that greenhouse gas emissions are choking the earth and placing billions of people in danger.

He said global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.

“We must act decisively now to avert a climate catastrophe,” Guterres said.

The IPCC report was compiled by a group of scientists who the United Nation described them as the “a code red for humanity”.