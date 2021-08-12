Nehemiah’s case in court today

Spread the love









BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of Martin Nehemiah Pola will appear in court for mention today before Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea.

Nehemiah is currently facing three counts of obtaining credit by false pretence from Smart Technology shop at Chinatown in 2019.

Prosecution alleged that on February 5, 2019 the accused met with the owner of the shop and introduced himself as the president of the so-called Accelerate Christian Education Schools of Solomon Islands.

Upon their discussion the shop owner was convinced and agreed for the accused to collect the items discussed, to be re-paid when the school grants were ready.

Later on February 28, 2019 around 10am the accused came and collected one mobile phone at the cost of $2,250 as according to the agreement and walked out with a proforma invoice.

Again on March 15, 2019 he collected one notebook laptop 14 inches and 1X 8c Honour brand mobile.

Later on March 28, 2019, he again went to the shop and collected two Redmi mobile handsets.

The total cost of items collected is $12,150.

A couple of months later the shop owner made several attempts to call the accused to settle his credits but was unsuccessful.

The shop owner gave him enough time, till March this year, but Nehemiah never turned up to settle his credits and the matter was reported to the police in which Nehemiah was arrested and charged.