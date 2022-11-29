NDMO completes assessment on Tasivarongo Point oil spill area

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

The National Disaster Office (NDMO) has completed its study of the area reported with oil spill at Tasivarongo, west Guadalcanal.

That is according to the National Disaster Council, situational report number two released earlier this week.

“Team has completed its report that would be submitted to the appropriate authority for response proper.

“However, ISO team confirmed the presence of the oil like substance, further technical assessment is required to determine the source and the substance type.

“Communities and public are advised not to use the coastal beaches until the hazardous material is being removed,” the report said.

It is a joint assessment team led by the NDMO. It is an Initial Situational Overview (ISO) conducted on the Tasivarongo Point and surrounding coastal area on the observed oil like substance on the area.

In addition, the report stressed that the Development partners briefing was conducted on November 23, 2022, hosted by the United Nations Joint Presence Office in Solomon Islands.

Under the Solomon Islands National Disaster Management Arrangement, the UN through the head of the UNDP has the function to coordinate Donor and Development Partners Support during Disaster in collaboration with the NDMO.