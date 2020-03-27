National emergency operations centre on activation mode

Advertise with Islandsun

THE National Disaster Operations Centre (NEOC) based at the National Disaster Management Officer (NDMO) is now on “Full Activation” mode following the announcement by His Excellency the Governor Generals declaring a “State of Public Emergency” in Solomon Islands as of 4pm yesterday afternoon. A measure taken by the Government in response to the continuing increase of the covid-19.

Since February 4, 2020, the NEOC had been placed on “Standby Activation” mode to provide support to the National Disaster Operations Committee (N-DOC) Health Sector Committee Emergency Operations Centre establishment, all the N-DOC Sector Committees and to the Provincial Emergency Operations Centres (PEOCs) and Sector Committee of the nine provinces.

The elevation to “Activation Mode” means that the NEOC is now fully operational in supporting coordination and implementation of the N-DOC and P-DOC sector responses. The NEOC involvement is essential in that it is part of Governments overall response mechanism under the country’s disaster management coordination arrangement. AS it stands the NEOC is the engine room that ensures the COVID-19 Response Intent of the National Disaster Council (NDC), N-DOC and the COVID-19 Oversight Committee established under the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) are achieved in a coordinated manner.

In its continuing effort to prevent the virus from reaching our shores the NEOC has already deployed four National Emergency Response Team (NERT) members to further support the N-DOC Sector Committee for Camp Management as of Monday, March 23, 2020 to coordinate the management of all Institutional Quarantine Facilities.

The NERT is a nationally deployable team attached to the NEOC and directly responsible to the N-DOC.

Given the State of Emergency enforce for the country, the NEOC has now taken over the development and dissemination of all SIG consolidated Situational Report (SITREP) as of Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The National disaster council through the NDOC sector committee continues to strengthen the country’s preparedness and response on COVID-19 and encourages people to practice good hygiene through washing of hands with soap. The country currently has no recorded case of covid-19.

–NDC PRESS

