Mua lauds POB for support

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

MINISTER for Health Dickson Mua has applauded Pan Oceanic Bank for the timely support rendered to help assist National Referral Hospital’s labour ward.

Mua told Island Sun he lauds POB for donating $100,000 to assist the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) address the current condition Labour ward is facing.

“I’m glad that POB had assisted us this way especially at this crucial time of the Labour ward condition. The Labour ward plays an important role,” he said.

The current condition at the Labour include overcrowded of the ward area both at the waiting room, stage i, stage ii and stage iii, poor ventilation, the fan or air condition not working.

Also limited space in the between the four delivery suites, no power points in the first and last delivery suits, poor lighting in the main area, need free swinging doors to the delivery and main entrance, needs repainting inside and preparation room, kitchen and outside for general upgrade.

