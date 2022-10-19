Mrs Sogavare donates chairs to women vendors.

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Madame Emmy Sogavare has handed over 200 chairs to the Honiara Central Market Vendors Association (HCMVA).

This was done with the aim of helping keep the association operating and serving its rightful purpose.

Mrs Sogavare, wife of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, during the handover on Monday said this assistance is part of her appreciation and support to rural farmers especially women who have worked very hard to earn for their families.

“This assistance is part of our recognition to your accomplishment in your daily struggles. I know this support will provide you with a comfortable place for you to sit and be able to sell your fresh products displayed on the table,” she said.

Sogavare on the same note thanked the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for assisting her in supporting women of this nation in this kind of income generating activities.

President for the Honiara Central Market Vendors Association Moreen Sariki in response said thanked Sogavare for assisting the vendors.

“These chairs will not only provide a comfortable space for vendors to sell their produce but will also support the association in generating money through these chairs,” Sariki said.

She adds that the chairs will be made available for hire at a fee of $5 per chair.

The handover was held at the Prime Minister’s private Residence at Tasahe.