MPs CHILDREN IN CHINA LIST

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SEVERAL children of members of Parliament (MPs) are among the 78 students heading to China on March 21 to study in different universities.

Forty-three (43) of the students are male while thirty-five (35) are females.

Most of them are doing their Bachelor’s degree in various fields, while others on Masters and PhD programmes.

A leaked list received by Island Sun confirmed two children of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare are also recipients of the PRC Scholarship.

One of them was transferred from Taiwan to China to continue his education following the change of diplomatic relationship in 2019.

Another was awarded a scholarship by the Chinese Government.

Two recipients are possibly blood relatives of Minister of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification, Bradley Tovosia.

Tovosia is a staunch supporter of the PRC prior diplomatic switch.

The Chinese Embassy in Honiara said it will provide a press statement to respond to the leaked list of scholarship recipients.

However, inside sources claimed some of the children of the MPs have transferred from Taiwan to China following the change of diplomatic relationship.

The insider said the children of the MPs have gone through the selection process and met the criteria to get the scholarships.

Island Sun understands, in the past, children of MPs were also given preferential treatment to study in Taiwan, which was met with strong criticism from the public.

It is highly likely; the same trend still continue with the PRC scholarship.

Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Jimmie Rodgers confirmed yesterday that the students will be flown on a special charter flight by Solomon Airlines to China.

He did not indicate the actual number but stated that almost 90 students will be on the flight to China.

Island Sun understands that this is the first lot of students to travel to China for studies since Solomon Islands switched diplomatic relationship from Taiwan in 2019.

On its return from China, Solomon Airlines will be bringing in some citizens as well as workers for the important projects the government is undertaking.

Meanwhile, Dr Rodgers said about a week later Solomon Airlines will be doing second repatriation flight to Fiji.

The first one will be on this week (9th March).

Surname First name Atu Yvette Ketaovia Rore Carl Ropate Sogavare Brandt Usuli Luialamo Annie George Kaimane Florence Sogavare Shannon Saani Manetavua Freda Moumatanga Junelyn Martin Joylyn Siota Helen Georgia Chan Emilyn Laura Vokia Ellkynnie Kolita Rachel Oritaimae Erin Iruamane Kuma Pratima Emily Kabini Priscilla Kiniburua Priscilla Aheau Gladis Rizwold Jeanesta Alafina Walenisia Julie Maria Au Angella Kiriau Christina Gwaena Kate Niorea Ruth Lotikena Dannessa Gaotee Sharon Kaylie Fakaia Azinta Alison Lilieta Vapusiqole Jemimah Minevaleke Robinson Tino Margaret Syntyche Siwahania Hasuromo Flora Longkona Arinah Narasia Rasheedah Siria Esther Bakele Daniel Hebala Dareen Tovosia Silent Taravoko Junior Tovosia Raggar Chia Amalo Timothy Wilikai Willie Raimaeouou Craig Mills Francis Tony Luke Timothy Malatugu Geoffrey Maetalo Enly Junior Fasi George Fai Scarlett Niorea Adrian Bobby Wale Augustine Abana Augustine Memua Andrew Knox Roxbe Gideon Tomasusu Simeon Tewa Misimaka Robert Wale Tony Junior Maneniaru John Adrian Hotekari Huniehu John Vianney Hanerurua Ririmae Danny Rahimae Nisi Alexanrick Au John Tete Stanley Zebo Lipa Pitu Tuita William Panisaga Alfinda Indu Jason Manee Allan Ben Bekala Alroy Kenndy Rukaasiwauri Mockson Innocent Taro Malai Leon Sandakabatu Dianne Haridi Terry Manebona Melanie Mary Rhia Ameo Nelson Bato Zima Noseh Muro Peter Etomea Julie