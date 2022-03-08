MPs CHILDREN IN CHINA LIST

By EDDIE OSIFELO
SEVERAL children of members of Parliament (MPs) are among the 78 students heading to China on March 21 to study in different universities.
Forty-three (43) of the students are male while thirty-five (35) are females.
Most of them are doing their Bachelor’s degree in various fields, while others on Masters and PhD programmes.
A leaked list received by Island Sun confirmed two children of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare are also recipients of the PRC Scholarship.
One of them was transferred from Taiwan to China to continue his education following the change of diplomatic relationship in 2019.
Another was awarded a scholarship by the Chinese Government.
Two recipients are possibly blood relatives of Minister of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification, Bradley Tovosia.
Tovosia is a staunch supporter of the PRC prior diplomatic switch.
The Chinese Embassy in Honiara said it will provide a press statement to respond to the leaked list of scholarship recipients.
However, inside sources claimed some of the children of the MPs have transferred from Taiwan to China following the change of diplomatic relationship.
The insider said the children of the MPs have gone through the selection process and met the criteria to get the scholarships.
Island Sun understands, in the past, children of MPs were also given preferential treatment to study in Taiwan, which was met with strong criticism from the public.
It is highly likely; the same trend still continue with the PRC scholarship.
Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Jimmie Rodgers confirmed yesterday that the students will be flown on a special charter flight by Solomon Airlines to China.
He did not indicate the actual number but stated that almost 90 students will be on the flight to China.
Island Sun understands that this is the first lot of students to travel to China for studies since Solomon Islands switched diplomatic relationship from Taiwan in 2019.
On its return from China, Solomon Airlines will be bringing in some citizens as well as workers for the important projects the government is undertaking.
Meanwhile, Dr Rodgers said about a week later Solomon Airlines will be doing second repatriation flight to Fiji.
The first one will be on this week (9th March).
|Surname
|First name
|Atu
|Yvette Ketaovia
|Rore
|Carl Ropate
|Sogavare
|Brandt Usuli
|Luialamo
|Annie George
|Kaimane
|Florence
|Sogavare
|Shannon Saani
|Manetavua
|Freda
|Moumatanga
|Junelyn
|Martin
|Joylyn
|Siota
|Helen Georgia
|Chan
|Emilyn Laura
|Vokia
|Ellkynnie
|Kolita
|Rachel
|Oritaimae
|Erin Iruamane
|Kuma
|Pratima Emily
|Kabini
|Priscilla
|Kiniburua
|Priscilla
|Aheau
|Gladis
|Rizwold
|Jeanesta Alafina
|Walenisia
|Julie Maria
|Au
|Angella
|Kiriau
|Christina
|Gwaena
|Kate
|Niorea
|Ruth
|Lotikena
|Dannessa
|Gaotee
|Sharon Kaylie
|Fakaia
|Azinta Alison Lilieta
|Vapusiqole
|Jemimah
|Minevaleke
|Robinson
|Tino
|Margaret Syntyche Siwahania
|Hasuromo
|Flora
|Longkona
|Arinah
|Narasia
|Rasheedah
|Siria
|Esther
|Bakele
|Daniel
|Hebala
|Dareen
|Tovosia
|Silent Taravoko Junior
|Tovosia
|Raggar Chia
|Amalo
|Timothy
|Wilikai
|Willie
|Raimaeouou
|Craig Mills
|Francis
|Tony
|Luke
|Timothy
|Malatugu
|Geoffrey
|Maetalo
|Enly Junior
|Fasi
|George
|Fai
|Scarlett
|Niorea
|Adrian Bobby
|Wale
|Augustine
|Abana
|Augustine
|Memua
|Andrew Knox
|Roxbe
|Gideon
|Tomasusu
|Simeon Tewa
|Misimaka
|Robert
|Wale
|Tony Junior
|Maneniaru
|John Adrian Hotekari
|Huniehu
|John Vianney Hanerurua
|Ririmae
|Danny Rahimae
|Nisi
|Alexanrick
|Au
|John
|Tete
|Stanley
|Zebo
|Lipa Pitu
|Tuita
|William
|Panisaga
|Alfinda
|Indu
|Jason Manee
|Allan
|Ben
|Bekala
|Alroy Kenndy
|Rukaasiwauri
|Mockson
|Innocent
|Taro
|Malai
|Leon
|Sandakabatu
|Dianne
|Haridi
|Terry
|Manebona
|Melanie Mary Rhia
|Ameo
|Nelson
|Bato
|Zima Noseh
|Muro
|Peter
|Etomea
|Julie