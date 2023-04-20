MPG to step up its internal revenue collection

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA provincial government says it will step up its revenue mobilisation strategy in the current fiscal year 2023/2024 as it begins March 2023 – April 2024.

Deputy Provincial Secretary, who is the acting PS of Malaita province, Mr David Filia Tuita said yesterday as responsible division within MPG is projecting plans for revenue collection this new fiscal year.

He said this is one of the areas MPG needs to strengthen in order to improve delivery of services in the province.

Chief Planning Officer, Mr Peter Herehura recently said that internal revenue makes-up more than three-quarters of ward grants, which distribute by MPAs through mini projects in their wards across the province.

He said the province faces lot of hindrances in its revenue collection in the past years like; covid-19 and challenges on its revenue mobilization strategy that need stepping-up.

Minister for Finance and Treasury under the Fini led MNGFR, Hon Randol Sifoni also uttered need for MPG to strengthen its revenue collection.

He said over the past years MPG forgone substantial amount of tax under its internal revenue due to weakness on its revenue mobilization strategy.

Sifoni said data has proven that MPG’s past internal revenue collection had not exceeded an average of SBD6 million, although the province is capable to collect more than that.

He said there is still weakness in the treasury division to manage the revenue collection.

Sifoni said the weakness include lack of financial leadership and human resources including a senior revenue officer, logistic and general implementation of the province’s revenue mobilization strategies.

He said there is huge potential to increase provincial tax base through effective team networking between local business owners, WDCs, the administration and assembly.

Sifoni said his ministry is committed to step-up the strategy with the support from all stakeholders during this fiscal year.