MPG passes $33m budget

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA Provincial Assembly passed a budget of $33, 469, 196 in its full assembly meeting in Auki yesterday.

The budget will be for the operation of the province in the next financial year, which will be from April 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024.

Speaker to Provincial Assembly, Ronnie Butala thanked members of provincial assembly for their efforts toward the budget.

He said a copy of the budget was sent to the MPGIS after it was passed.

“Hard copy of the budget will be sent today for official gazetting.

“This is the budget for the new financial year and I must thank members of the assembly for efforts rendered in passing it.

“The budget belongs to the people of Malaita province, in which the province will operate to deliver needed services to communities,” Butala said.

He said the new budget will come to effect on April 1 and will be revisited in September for revision.

Butala said the full assembly meeting will conclude today after debating the sine die motion.