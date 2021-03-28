MPG allocates nine PCDF projects for 2021/2022 financial year

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALAITA provincial government has implementing a total of nine PCDF projects under the capital expenditure budget for 2021/2022 financial year.

Minister of Finance and Treasury under the MARA government, Nelson Lenty recently announced they are already implementing some projects.

He said for the 2021/2022 development estimate, the Malaita Provincial Government will implement nine PCDF projects as revised by the Provincial Planning Development Committee (PPDC) in February this year.

Lenty said the projects range from sectors including administration, works & transport, education, water supply and sanitation health and investment service.

He highlighted that four projects included are Waneagu CHS, Sinasu assembly hall, Ote RHC and Sikaiana crushing mill were already signed by contractors and construction is underway.

Lenty said the next project to be awarded is Maka primary school in Ward 23 of Small Malaita constituency.

He said Sulufoloa market building and Busu sanitation already were completed and their outstanding payments are part of the defect liability period which can be accessed only after six months of project completion.

Lenty said the remaining two projects are Malu’u and Atori administration office upgrade that will quantify and advertised soon.

He said the total cost of these nine PCDF project is at SBD$6, 570, 288.