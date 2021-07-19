More than 12k raised in Band fundraiser in Auki

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MORE than 12,000 was raised from two hours show hosted by Roots 21 band during their first gig at the old fish market area in Auki last week.

The band scheduled also scheduled two other gigs in Auki their first at the Hotel Malaita Thursday night, the last at the same venue on Friday night before leaving for Honiara.

A member of Friends of Kilu’ufi committee who helped in organizing the fundraiser, Wilson Ne’e thanked the public of Auki during the show yesterday for support towards the fundraising.

He also thanked business houses for their contributions and the Auki Chinese community for donating a sum of $5,000 towards the fundraising.

Ne’e assured the public of Auki that their contributions will go towards a good cause and that is to save lives.

He said funds raised during these shows will go towards the building of a prosthetic and orthotic lab at the Kilu’ufi hospital.

In statement from Director of the provincial health, Dr Rex Maukera urged the public to support in whatever to build the prosthetic and orthotic lab at Kilu’ufi hospital.

“We believe in the ability of the human spirit to prevail. Help people to walk again with freedom and confidence.

“We believe a person’s abilities always outweigh their disabilities.

“We believe it is our responsibility to ensure the rehabilitation community has the expertise to successfully treat the most complex gait conditions.

“Help our Kilu’ufi hospital towards this lab by making a difference,” Maukera said.