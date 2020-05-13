More complicated cases of NCDs increasing at the NRH

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

MORE complicated cases of non-communicable diseases (NCD) are being recorded since April, giving cause for medical experts to raise the alarm.

The country is preparing for any possible entry by the global killer covid-19 and almost all national resources are devoted to this end, but in the meanwhile old diseases which had been quelled are returning to inflict pain and suffering on the people.

Dr Jones Gabu, senior consultant physician and head internal medicine at the national referral hospital (NRH), said NCD is still the major cause for admission to the NRH.

But, more worryingly, Gabu says that ‘more complicated cases of NCDs’ are being reported at the NRH.

More complicated cases means that doctors are having a harder time treating them.

Mr Gabu said according tomedical ward admission report for first quarter of 2020 a total of 84 percent or 330 cases admitted with NCD at NRH.

Gabu said admissions are at a total of 393 case of which there have been 49 deaths, or 13 percent death rate.

He said in terms of the type of disease admitted to the Medical Ward from January to April, 393 cases admitted are NCDs and 16 percent or 63 cases admitted with infections.

“The trend of the diseases we are seeing admitted are more like same for last year 2019 with more NCDs.

“Now we are seeing more complicated cases since April and now into May

“A lot of poor controlled diabetes and high blood pressure. A factor that contribute to preparedness and scare.

“I appeal to people with NCDs such as diabetes, high blood pressure to go to clinics or come to the Referral clinic of NRH on week days to see nurses and doctors there.

“We have the NCD team or nurses and one doctor stationed in the referral clinic every working day,” said Gabu.

He said the top causes of admissions are heart diseases with 19 percent, stroke (CVA) 12 percent, high blood pressure,11 percent, anemia seven percent, cancer six percent, malaria six percent, Kidney diseases (ESKD) five percent, upper GIT bleeding five percent, diarrhoea four percent, chronic liver diseases three percent and meningitis four percent.

