Ministry of Lands buys 3 homes for its officers

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey has purchased three new houses from the Solomon Housing Authority for its officers for around $1.5m.

The three newly built houses were officially handed over to the Ministry during a short ceremony at the Kombivatu area yesterday afternoon.

Chairman of Solomon Housing, Shepard Lapo said the housing industry could play an important role in facilitating economic growth and development in the Solomon Islands by providing housing to Solomon Islanders efficiently and at an affordable price.

He said having a safe and secure home environment provides the critical link towards encouraging positive outcomes in education, health, economic development and employment.

“Today marks again a significant milestone in our relationship, we are here today to witness the handing over of keys to three newly built houses purchased by the Ministry as a step to renewing our old partnership and reaffirming our purpose in implementing Government’s policy with regards to development of affordable housing for home ownership in the Solomon Islands.

“Both the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey and Solomon Housing believed in what I have stated”, Lapo said.

He also said that Solomon Finance Limited trading as Our Finance has assured them of their plans to bridge the financing gap by providing home ownership loan product to enable eligible members of the SINPF both in the public and private sector to own a home.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands and Housing, Stanley Waleanisia said with the current partnership they have established with Solomon Housing they have prepared a subdivision on the other end of Honiara.

The idea is that the Ministry of Lands will develop it and Solomon Housing will be building homes.

“So, we have already acquired 20 hectares of land and we are working on it, so we will come to you and negotiate”, PS Waleanisia said.

He said the failure of the formal sector is what is evident in Honiara where people have built as they wish without proper planning.