Ming: PRC-SI Police partnership open, transparent

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE police cooperation between Solomon Islands and Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is open, transparent and friendly on the basis of equality and respect.

PRC Ambassador to Solomon Islands, Li Ming explained this during the joint demonstration between Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and Correctional Services officers and PRC Police Liaison Team at Rove field last Friday.

Ming said it is not targeted at any third party and focus on concrete actions.

“It will benefit the two peoples and regional peace and stability as well,” he said.

Four weeks ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid a historic visit to Solomon Islands.

The two sides signed 10 important Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further enhance cooperation in areas like tariff, health and anti-pandemic, civil aviation, disaster prevention and relief, and opened a new chapter of bilateral relations between China and Solomon Islands.

Ambassador Ming said Foreign Minister Wang Yi also explained three principles guiding China-Solomon Islands security cooperation, namely, fully respecting the national sovereignty of Solomon Islands, helping maintain the social stability of Solomon Islands and going in parallel with regional arrangements.

He said in accordance with the consensus reached by the two sides, China will continue to deepen and enhance bilateral police cooperation.