Ming: our relations progressing

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands and China have made multiple steps after the signing of their diplomatic ties in 2019.

China Ambassador to the country, Li Ming highlighted this during the handing over of 100 solar street lights to Honiara City Council on Tuesday.

Ming said the past two and half years have unleashed great momentum in the social and economic development of Solomon Islands and the benefits of its people.

“One thousand miles starts from a single step.

“China and Solomon Islands join hands together, have already made multiple steps forward,” he said.

Furthermore, Ming said the construction of the Stadium Project for Pacific Games in 2023 is well advancing.

“As one of the first completed facilities, the running track field have been handed-over to Solomon Islands government on 22nd April 2022.

“Next week, the project of SINU dormitories project will break ground,” he added.

Further to that, Ming said as part of the health cooperation programme, a six-member Chinese medical team have already arrived in Solomon Islands and provided medical consultations to the Solomon Islands people.

“And in the near future, the Comprehensive Medical Centre at the National Referral Hospital project will be initiated,” he said.

Moreover, Ming said with SinoPharm vaccines, facial masks, and test kits from China, Solomon Islands citizens are keeping the virus away and bound to enjoy a healthier life.