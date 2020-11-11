MHMS plans to improve existing health facilities

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) has plans to step up its precautionary measures to ensure public are protected from risks of covid-19 should there be any potential outbreak.

They are planning to improve Honiara-base clinics, the National Referral Hospital (NRH) and provincial health facilities in the country.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Mrs Pauline McNeil said this when responding to media enquiries into what are the current plans to upgrade and improve health facilities for Guadalcanal, Honiara City Council (HCC) and Central Provinces.

McNeil said MHMS plans have already been in place to improve health facilities in other parts of the country.

“Under the covid-19, we look at improving health facilities particularly around Honiara, Guadalcanal Province, Honiara City Council (HCC), Central province and National Referral Hospital (NRH).

“This means our priority is to focus very much on the current situation of covid-19 and there are some other work that needs to be done.

“Our health facilities improvement in the country is now on pipeline and we are working on it.

“We are already discussing other health issues with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and they have shown their support to improve our isolation centers at the National Referral Hospital (NRH).

“We hope work will be done by the end of this month.”

She said that other health assessments within the Honiara City Council (HCC), have already been carried out particularly at the Kukum and Rove clinic to improve our clinics.

Meanwhile, PS Mrs McNeil said MHMS have now waited for other donors for assistance to help other provinces and they are looking forward to working closely to assist provinces health hospitals and clinics.

