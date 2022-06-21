Mesepitu wants election in Western prioritised

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

OUTGOING premier of Western Province Christina Burley Mesepitu and his former executive paid a visit to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare yesterday to raise matters relating to elections.

Mesepitu used the opportunity to inform the Prime Minister that it is the wish of the people that the provincial election be prioritized.

In response Sogavare assured the out-going premier that government has prioritized the provincial election and that cabinet will make a definite decision on a number of options to ensure that the election will go ahead.

Mesepitu also assured the PM that Western Provincial Government sees the validity in the reasons for the delay of the national general election to 2024, therefore it supports the delay but noted that parliament will make the final decision.

Western Provincial Government and Choiseul Provincial Government are both on “out-going mode” after their dissolutions early this month.