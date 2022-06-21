M4DD thanks police for being â€˜cordialâ€™

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

Vice president of the Malaita for Democracy and Development (M4DD) has applauded the Royal Solomon Islands Police (RSIPF).

Max Bobby, one of three prominent M4DD members who handed themselves over to police last week for questioning, praised RSIPF for being â€˜cordialâ€™.

The three were wanted in relation to allegations of their involvement in last yearâ€™s November riots.

They surrendered themselves to Auki police, and were brought over to Honiara following dialogue and arrangements with Malaitaâ€™s police commander Leslie Kili.

Bobby said, â€œWe gave in to police voluntary as leaders who respect the rule of law and as citizens of this country who want to live freely within our communities.

â€œAlso, to ensure criminal allegations hover over us to be cleared.

â€œOur interrogation was carried out in a friendly mode and we satisfied with the process taken to clear allegations against us before police.â€

Bobby acknowledged police for â€˜professionalism taken to administer their caseâ€™.

He returned to Auki last week; the other two are still in Honiara on personal business and are expected back in Auki this week.