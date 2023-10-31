MEHRD thanked donor partners support through ESSP

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE office of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development acknowledged its donor partners assistance for providing technical support and funding through the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program for the passing of the new Education Act.

Minister for Ministry of Education conveyed this on behalf of her Ministry (MEHRD).

“I would like to thank the government of Australia and New Zealand who, through the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program, provided technical support and funding over the years of all this work. This ongoing support allowed us to undertake an exemplary process, acknowledged as such on the floor of our parliament.

“ Not many of us will ever be in a position to say we were part of something as significant as a brand-new piece of such significant legislation. This is a once a life time moment for us. Please take pride of this moment in our country’s education history,” Lanelle said.

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Education Dr Franco Rodie also uttered words of acknowledgement to Rod Hilton and Jonathan Schwass.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Excellencies – Rod Hilton and Jonathan Schwass for their attendance at this event as well as for their inspirational speeches.

“Your Excellencies, thank you so much for your kind words – for recognising not only our collective efforts to reform our education system for a better future, but also for your confidence in our leadership and persistence in implementation of our reform agenda for the betterment of our children’s learning and skills development in our country,” Rodie said.