Media dis & misinformation workshop with ASPI

BY NED GAGAHE

Media personnel have participated in a day-long workshop on misinformation, disinformation and media challenges organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).

The workshop was held at the Heritage Park Hotel on 15th March.

Presenters included ASPI Analyst International Cyber Policy Center Blake Johnson and Pacific Analyst Defense, Strategy and National Security Lucy Albiston.

The workshop, funded by the US Department of Defence, was focused on understanding and building resilience in the media in Solomon Islands.

Mr Johnson said the workshop was geared towards supporting media resilience by getting to first know what is disinformation and misinformation.

Johnson said recommendations from the workshop will assist the US and Australia better understand the work of media in the Solomon Islands.

Presenters defined disinformation and what makes it more effective, gave case studies, assisted participants in solving problems and countering disinformation.

“We hope to work together to identify priority areas of support.

“Your discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing Pacific Island media institutions including Solomon Islands will greatly help us to collaboratively seek to identify opportunities for targeted support and training,” Johnson said.

Participant Irwin Angiki, editor (acting) for Island Sun Newspaper, commended the ASPI for facilitating the workshop and the US government for funding such a crucial workshop for media professionals in the Solomon Islands.

Angiki added that the workshop provided an opportunity where media colleagues pooled collective ideas on the current media environment of the country.

Also brainstorm on areas the media can improve on, he adds.

ASPI is an independent, non-partisan think tank that produces expert and timely advice for Australian and global leaders ASPI generates new ideas for policy makers, allowing them to make better informed decisions. A similar workshop was held last week in PNG.