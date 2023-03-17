Malaita full assembly meeting on March 27

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA Provincial Assembly will convene another full assembly meeting, to begin on March 27.

The meeting will be to debate and pass the original budget for 2023/2024 financial year, as the financial year begins in April 2023

Speaker to Malaita Provincial Assembly, Ronnie Butala told media in Auki yesterday the executive is looking through the budget report and hopefully will complete it either today or tomorrow.

Butala said next week, the budget report will before the provincial PAC for scrutiny or to look through before it returns to the executive.

He said from PAC the executive will again relook at the budget for maybe recommendations from PAC on the report before tabling it on Monday, March 27.

Whilst the executive is now looking at the budget, Butala said that they hope to complete the budget process ahead of the proposed schedule for the meeting.

He however called on MPAs to be in Auki ahead of the meeting to avoid absenteeism as experienced in the past two or three meetings.

Just last week, the full assembly had passed the 2022/2023 provincial revised budget of SBD25, 292, 482.

Next will be the original budget or the new budget for 2023/2024 financial year which will be from April 2023-March 2024.