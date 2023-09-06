MECDM to carry out monitoring of crocodiles

Advertise with Islandsun

BY INDY MAEALASIA

A team from the Ministry of Environment Climate Change & Disaster Management & Meteorology will be carrying out monitoring of crocodiles for all water-based sports for the Pacific Games in the coming weeks.

The Government Services Integration Committee (GSIC) Project Manager, Cameron Ngatulu stated this during the Iumi Tugeda fo Sol2023 Talk Back Show on Sunday.

Mr Ngatulu said this is to ensure the safety of all athletes participating in the various water sports.

He also said the team will be working closely with the communities living close to the Sport Facilities hosting water sports.

“They will collect information, do awareness but also monitor the crocodiles” he said

Honiara City Council Clerk, Justus Denni called on all the communities especially those around the Alligator-Lungga area and even communities from the western side of Honiara to corporate with the team.

“If the team comes around to do awareness, please help them with information” Clerk Denni added.