HCC calls on public for support

BY INDY MAEALASIA

HONIARA City Clerk, Justus Denni is calling on the public for their support in helping them and the government in their waste management operation.

Clerk Denni appealed to the public that managing waste in Honiara is everyone’s business

“This require our collective participation, all of us in Honiara whether you are a resident or a visitor” Clerk Denni said.

Referring to the Safe Green Games Campaign that aims to beautify Honiara City in the build-up towards the Pacific Games, Clerk Denni reminded the public that it requires a collective effort.

Speaking on the waste disposal facilities and strategies, HCC Director for Waste Management and Divisions, Abendingo Maeohu reminded the public that they do have obligations

“We have obligations and we have the responsibilities to ensure that we use the facilities to the best we can as we head towards the games, and maybe after the games, we can look at making proper ones” He said.

Director Maeohu also brought up the issue of attitude and behaviour referring to an incident in which a HCC sign at Point Cruz was defaced.

He said that this is the kind of behaviour that he wants the public to address and focus instead on supporting the HCC and other partners.