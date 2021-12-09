MARA reiterates call for dialogue

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE Daniel Suidani led MARA provincial government says it remains committed to its earlier appeal for a nationwide dialogue on core issues leading up to the recent riot in Honiara.

Premier Daniel Suidani made the assurance during a media interview at his office in Auki on Tuesday.

He said after the incident his government had issued a call for dialogue and they still waiting for a response on their call.

“I had already made the call to the national government and it’s up to them to consider it,” Suidani said.

He explained that the dialogue requested was not just reconciliation, but something that goes much higher than that.

Suidani said his request for the dialogue is to figure out the core or underlying issues on people’s disagreements which resulted in riots or other lawful activities experienced.

“My idea is to address the core issues.

“I’m looking at them to respond upon the nationwide request I made and I’m still waiting,” he said.

Suidani said the appeal made was for the nine provinces, national government, churches and other institutions to look at ways to address the underlying issues of people’s need.