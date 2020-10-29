Mangau spots out gaps in covid regulations

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THERE is no provision under the covid-19 quarantine regulation mandating the police to charge people in quarantine throwing out anything from the quarantine centres.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau stated this during his weekly media conference that there are regulation gaps and police cannot charge people in quarantine if they throw out anything from their rooms.

He said with regards to the two Chinese nationals alleged to have breached quarantine regulation, only the one who went and took the package from the Pacific Casino Hotel quarantine centre will be charged, while the one under quarantined will be freed as there is no provision under the regulation to charge him.

Mangau said the investigation is now completed and police will charge the Chinese who went into the Pacific Casino Hotel and picked the package.

This is the incident that occurred on September 3 this year, that a vehicle entered the Pacific Casino Hotel premises and a parcel was passed to another person in the vehicle by the Chinese national under quarantine at the Hotel through the ventilation window of a room on the southern side of the premises.

Mangau said such gap or loophole with the regulation police with work with the responsible authority to amend and include such provision to cater for any future happenings.

However, at the moment police will monitor people from outside who go near the quarantine centres so that such incidents are not repeated again, Mangau said.

