Manelusi highlights CSSI’s achievement

COMMISSIONER of the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Gabriel Manelusi expressed has thanked his staff for a job well-done throughout 2021.

Manelusi expressed his appreciation at CSSI’s year-end gathering recently.

He said some of the achievements made include:

New CSTC syllabus of the Policy statements of the Government

Promotion of Senior and Subordinate officers

Increment from Level 4 – 7 approved by the Commissioner’s decisions

Relevelling as of January 2022

Released of 16 inmates based on the Parole orders

Forum Leaders workshop on Remand, Rehabilitation

130 Positions with 2 x Assistance Commissioner

Rotation of Senior leaders

Capacity development workshop for Senior leaders

Implementation of COVID 19 Standing orders

Senior Managers Conference

Installation of three new Gensets at Tetere Correctional Centre (TCC) & Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC)

Installation of 7 Water tanks at RCCC

Recruitment of Technical specialists – Nurses, Project/Assist, OHS, Dieticians, Drivers and Communications

DFAT Projects – Gizo Correctional Centre & RCCC Sewage

Auki Correctional Centre Joinery, Naha walling, RCCC fencing

Succession plan, HRD plan

Media release and monthly release

Advisors – Training Adviser-Angelique and Advisor RRR-Anthony Maelasi

Manelusi also highlighted the agreement between CSSI and external stakeholders.

These were signed with:

Assa Abloy Australia Pty Limited – Lock smith

Mental Health Service

Global Vision Company

Solomon Rice Company Ltd

Soltuna

IBM – Island Bible Ministries

QCS – Queensland Correctional Service

He said the future direction for CSSI as of 2022 will focus on:

Identifying potential skills for CSSI to further invest in HR development.

National Peacebuilding, Prevention, Rehabilitation Advisory Board meeting with PS’s and Donor partners on 16 th February 2022

February 2022 Refresher courses for CSSI

Stakeholders meeting on mentally-ill patients and convicts

Scheme of services

Civil engineer for a one year design infrastructure

Review of CSSI Strategic Direction – Mission, Vision, Goals, Values

Completion of the 20 years CSSI National Infrastructure master plan

Filling up the Assistant Commissioners

Design a 1-2 years leadership training for middle managers

Establishment of proper Mental facility

Improvement of piggery, poultry & farming at TCC for 2023

Inmates community work program

Set leadership standards & discipline

Seek donor support for uniform

Commissioner Manelusi acknowledged all members and CSSI families across Solomon Islands for their support.

He also extended his gratitude to the three Advisors – George Samuel, Angelique and Anthony Maelasi.