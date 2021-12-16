Manelusi highlights CSSI’s achievement

Commissioner Manelusi delivered his remarks during the closing of the office of Commissioners on Friday 10.
COMMISSIONER of the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Gabriel Manelusi expressed has thanked his staff for a job well-done throughout 2021.

Manelusi expressed his appreciation at CSSI’s year-end gathering recently.

He said some of the achievements made include:

  • New CSTC syllabus of the Policy statements of the Government
  • Promotion of Senior and Subordinate officers
  • Increment from Level 4 – 7 approved by the Commissioner’s decisions
  • Relevelling as of January 2022
  • Released of 16 inmates based on the Parole orders
  • Forum Leaders workshop on Remand, Rehabilitation
  • 130 Positions with 2 x Assistance Commissioner
  • Rotation of Senior leaders
  • Capacity development workshop for Senior leaders
  • Implementation of COVID 19 Standing orders
  • Senior Managers Conference
  • Installation of three new Gensets at Tetere Correctional Centre (TCC) & Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC)
  • Installation of 7 Water tanks at RCCC
  • Recruitment of Technical specialists – Nurses, Project/Assist, OHS, Dieticians, Drivers and Communications
  • DFAT Projects – Gizo Correctional Centre & RCCC Sewage
  • Auki Correctional Centre Joinery, Naha walling, RCCC fencing
  • Succession plan, HRD plan
  • Media release and monthly release
  • Advisors – Training Adviser-Angelique and Advisor RRR-Anthony Maelasi

Manelusi also highlighted the agreement between CSSI and external stakeholders.

These were signed with:

  • Assa Abloy Australia Pty Limited – Lock smith
  • Mental Health Service
  • Global Vision Company
  • Solomon Rice Company Ltd
  • Soltuna
  • IBM – Island Bible Ministries
  • QCS – Queensland Correctional Service

 He said the future direction for CSSI as of 2022 will focus on:

  • Identifying potential skills for CSSI to further invest in HR development.
  • National Peacebuilding, Prevention, Rehabilitation Advisory Board meeting with PS’s and Donor partners on 16th February 2022
  • Refresher courses for CSSI
  • Stakeholders meeting on mentally-ill patients and convicts
  • Scheme of services
  • Civil engineer for a one year design infrastructure
  • Review of CSSI Strategic Direction – Mission, Vision, Goals, Values
  • Completion of the 20 years CSSI National Infrastructure master plan
  • Filling up the Assistant Commissioners
  • Design a 1-2 years leadership training for middle managers
  • Establishment of proper Mental facility
  • Improvement of piggery, poultry & farming at TCC for 2023
  • Inmates community work program
  • Set leadership standards & discipline
  • Seek donor support for uniform

Commissioner Manelusi acknowledged all members and CSSI families across Solomon Islands for their support.

He also extended his gratitude to the three Advisors – George Samuel, Angelique and Anthony Maelasi.


