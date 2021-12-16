Manelusi highlights CSSI’s achievement

Share
COMMISSIONER of the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Gabriel Manelusi expressed has thanked his staff for a job well-done throughout 2021.
Manelusi expressed his appreciation at CSSI’s year-end gathering recently.
He said some of the achievements made include:
- New CSTC syllabus of the Policy statements of the Government
- Promotion of Senior and Subordinate officers
- Increment from Level 4 – 7 approved by the Commissioner’s decisions
- Relevelling as of January 2022
- Released of 16 inmates based on the Parole orders
- Forum Leaders workshop on Remand, Rehabilitation
- 130 Positions with 2 x Assistance Commissioner
- Rotation of Senior leaders
- Capacity development workshop for Senior leaders
- Implementation of COVID 19 Standing orders
- Senior Managers Conference
- Installation of three new Gensets at Tetere Correctional Centre (TCC) & Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC)
- Installation of 7 Water tanks at RCCC
- Recruitment of Technical specialists – Nurses, Project/Assist, OHS, Dieticians, Drivers and Communications
- DFAT Projects – Gizo Correctional Centre & RCCC Sewage
- Auki Correctional Centre Joinery, Naha walling, RCCC fencing
- Succession plan, HRD plan
- Media release and monthly release
- Advisors – Training Adviser-Angelique and Advisor RRR-Anthony Maelasi
Manelusi also highlighted the agreement between CSSI and external stakeholders.
These were signed with:
- Assa Abloy Australia Pty Limited – Lock smith
- Mental Health Service
- Global Vision Company
- Solomon Rice Company Ltd
- Soltuna
- IBM – Island Bible Ministries
- QCS – Queensland Correctional Service
He said the future direction for CSSI as of 2022 will focus on:
- Identifying potential skills for CSSI to further invest in HR development.
- National Peacebuilding, Prevention, Rehabilitation Advisory Board meeting with PS’s and Donor partners on 16th February 2022
- Refresher courses for CSSI
- Stakeholders meeting on mentally-ill patients and convicts
- Scheme of services
- Civil engineer for a one year design infrastructure
- Review of CSSI Strategic Direction – Mission, Vision, Goals, Values
- Completion of the 20 years CSSI National Infrastructure master plan
- Filling up the Assistant Commissioners
- Design a 1-2 years leadership training for middle managers
- Establishment of proper Mental facility
- Improvement of piggery, poultry & farming at TCC for 2023
- Inmates community work program
- Set leadership standards & discipline
- Seek donor support for uniform
Commissioner Manelusi acknowledged all members and CSSI families across Solomon Islands for their support.
He also extended his gratitude to the three Advisors – George Samuel, Angelique and Anthony Maelasi.
